LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A professional fisherman wanted to say thank you to the men and women in law enforcement, so he decided to do it the best way he knows how – a guided fishing trip, all on the house, and in a boat.

It starts at 7:30 in the morning when Jack Winters goes to work

He is not being paid. As a matter of fact, he has already spent $149,000 of his own money to do this, and no one is more appreciative than Denver Police Corporal Robert Krelle.

Krelle has been patrolling the streets of Denver for nine years now.

“It’s very busy. It’s been very dangerous the last couple of years. A lot of gun violence,” Krelle said.

If anybody could use a little downtime, Winters believes it is the men and women of law enforcement.

“There’s not a whole lot of programs out there for the police to go do,” Winters said.

Winters founded Angling with Officers in 2018. He has taken over 500 law enforcement officers out on the lake to provide a little peace of mind for those who could use it.

“One of my hobbies was fishing, like a lot of cops, and that’s why this program is so awesome because it’s helping jumpstart that hobby again,” Krelle said.

“It’s quiet, it’s solitude, you pretty much just concentrate on where you are and what you’re doing. And trying to catch fish,” Winters said.

Krelle has seen his share of law enforcement. Two justified shootings, a dramatic increase in crime, and working in one of Denver’s most dangerous districts.

But today he’s getting a break from all of that.