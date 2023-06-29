DENVER (KDVR) — Uncle Sam’s birthday is right around the corner. But before you light the fuse on your fireworks, you better check the law.

Drive around the metro area and you will see them: Firework stands are just about everywhere. But fireworks are illegal, right?

“Well, no. A lot of fireworks are legal in the state,” said Aeron Calkins, owner of Olde Glory Fireworks.

Firework laws in Colorado can be as clear as a smoke bomb. But it essentially breaks down to this: “Anything that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado. Anything that does not leave the ground or explodes, like fountains, smoke balls, novelties and sparklers, are legal,” Calkins said.

Calkins’ firework shop is on Federal Boulevard in North Denver. He has been a fan of the rockets’ red glare all his life.

“Oh, absolutely. At 12 years old, I grew up in Wyoming. Fireworks were a part of our everyday life,” Calkins said.

Not to throw water on your sparkler, but in addition to the does-not-leave-the-ground-and-explode rule, it also depends on where you live within Colorado when it comes to whether it’s legal or not to light.

For example, in Denver, all fireworks are illegal. In Arvada, fireworks are illegal, and so is the possession of them. Aurora is firework-friendly, as long as they do not leave the ground or explode.

So before you light that fuse, check out your local laws so you do not get fined and blow a fuse.