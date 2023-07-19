DENVER (KDVR) – A pair of local firefighters is just back from the war zone in Ukraine, where the skills they use on the job every day in Colorado were put to use training Ukrainian first responders.

“How many times do we sit back and say ‘oh I’d love to help’ and then we don’t actually do anything,” Jennah Marsh told FOX31.

Marsh and her husband Ross were part of a team from Project Victory, a nonprofit started by Marine Corps veteran Jared Malone. The charity’s mission is to provide food, shelter, medical supplies and other essentials to people in the war-torn country.

They traveled through Poland and into Kiev, Ukraine, where they worked with the national police and others. They trained them on how to triage patients in a mass casualty situation, and how to apply tourniquets and other life-saving techniques.

“The biggest thing teaching these people is just how to recognize those major bleeds, and then getting them to a higher level of care,” Malone, who is also a Denver-area firefighter, said. His brother founded the nonprofit, and he was quick to volunteer his services in Ukraine.

“And I asked (my brother), we have a bunch of people here who want to help, who know trauma, and know how to teach combat trauma medicine. What can we do? Are they asking for that type of help? So he reached out to his partners in Ukraine and they said yes we need all the help we can get,” Malone told FOX31.

On top of the training, the group took with them a slew of medical supplies, which are hard to come by.

On the surface, it may seem very different from the kind of work they do as first responders in Colorado, treating trauma patients day in and day out. But it turns out, what they’ve spent years learning here is paying off in ways they never imagined, 5,000 miles from home.

“We all just have this innate calling to serve, and we want to serve and give back,” Malone said.