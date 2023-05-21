The Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew went to Edmonton, AB to help fight the wildfires in Canada. (Bureau of Land Management Colorado)

DENVER (KDVR) — Firefighters from Colorado went to Canada to help stop the fires that made air quality along the Front Range some of the worst in the world on Friday and Saturday.

A northeasterly breeze brings the smoke to the front range where it settles, with the mountains to the west acting as a wall that traps it.

There were 223 active fires in Canada as of Saturday, according to the Canadian International Forest Fire Centre, and 87 of them were out of control.

From the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado, the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew left on Wednesday for Edmonton, Alberta as part of the effort.

“Our teams are happy to help where we can, even beyond our own borders,” Colorado BLM said in a Facebook post.

They went as part of a larger effort. The National Interagency Fire Center sent more help to Canada after the CIFFC sent another request for resources.

According to NIFC, some 225 federal firefighters were helping up north before an additional 625 federal, state and local support personnel were also assigned to help in Canada.

The fires caused a thick smoke haze to settle over the Front Range, which was expected to linger through Sunday and possibly longer.