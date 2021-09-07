Colorado firefighter’s body recovered from Alabama lake

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The body of a Colorado firefighter was recovered from Lake Martin in Alabama on Sunday.

Rattlesnake Fire Protection District’s Zach Lewis was in a boating accident on Sept. 2 on Lake Martin. Lewis never came out of the water. Three days of rescue workers searching the water finally resulted in the recovery of Lewis’s body.

Lewis started with RFPD in 2016, becoming a full-time EMT and firefighter in December of 2020.

“Anyone who knew Zach knows he is one of a kind. Zach impacted everyone he would meet. He had a kind heart, and he treated everyone with respect,” Rattlesnake Fire Protection District said in a statement on their Facebook page.

For updates on services held in Lewis’s honor, visit the RFPD’s Facebook page.