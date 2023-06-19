DENVER (KDVR) — One in four children grow up without any kind of father figure in the house.

The Colorado Department of Human Services has partnered with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood to create the Colorado Fatherhood Program.

It’s funded through a federal grant that allocates $7.5 million over five years, spanning 10 counties in Colorado.

They offer a 10-session 12-week workshop where dads learn nurturing parenting skills and how to be more active in their children’s lives.

The program also helps dads work towards financial stability, grow their parenting knowledge, strengthen relationships with their child’s other caregiver, and navigate programs like child support, which while well-meaning, can be a burden on fathers and cause them to feel isolated.

“I think a lot of dads feel like they are alone in the process. They feel like the support goes to the mother and the child. [With this program] there’s this place that they can go where somebody understands what they’re going through or that somebody wants to understand or wants to help them and have their back,” said Matthew Mitchell with the Denver Human Services Fatherhood Program.

Having this partnership with DHS allows dads to have immediate access to the resources they need with child support or even job and housing help.

“Sometimes dads get into a space where they haven’t been able to work or you know, whatever’s going wrong in their life, makes it almost impossible for them to even start to think about taking care of the child support and it’s just growing and growing and growing. It’s not that they don’t want to pay but a lot of times they can’t,” Mitchell said.

Research from the National Fatherhood Initiative shows that children who grow up with involved fathers are at lower risk for teen pregnancy, incarceration, poor school performance, neglect and abuse, and suicide.

Chris Palmerin experienced this firsthand. Now, he is a father himself and his daughter currently lives in Washington state and despite him not seeing her regularly, he is trying to be as involved as he can after participating in this fatherhood program.

“So I actually had fathering issues way before I was a father and just kind of going through that,” Palmerin, a Denver dad, said. “Just growing up, I was actually raised by my grandparents. I do not know my father. I had a lot of anger issues because of that when I was younger, just with school, with friends. It was kind of a tough battle. Then it all gathered up, and then one day I became a dad and I just remembered everything that happened in my life and I just wanted to make sure my daughter never felt the way I did when I was younger.”

He said the program really helped him heal and forgive first then focus on doing what he could for his child.

He has advice for other fathers.

“It’s temporary. The feeling, it does get better. It’s an experience that is well worth fighting for. I push any father to strive for that experience and just to honestly make it the best they can,” said Palmerin.

To sign up visit the program’s website.

You can also email DHSFatherhood@denvergov.org or call Mitchell at 720-670-2891.