ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family is remembering a beloved skydiver, father, brother and son.

Jacob “Jake” Todd, 36, died in a tragic skydiving accident in Texas on Oct. 15 when his parachute malfunctioned.

His father, Dave Todd, said his son was wrapping up for the season at a skydiving event in Texas.

“They have a zest for life, they have a zest for adventure and he was one of those people,” Dave said. “The guy was not only my son, but my best friend,” Dave said.

Dave said his son was approaching 100 jumps for the year.

“He knew that I didn’t necessarily like it because I was afraid of the risk, but I also understood what pleasure it brought to his life,” Dave said.

Jake leaves behind both his parents, three siblings and his 9-year-old daughter Jeune.

“He and his daughter were just really something special together,” Bryan Todd, Jake’s brother, said. “They really knew how to light up a room.”

It’s an energy Bryan said can never be replaced.

“I think one of the things that Jake taught me is compassion,” Bryan said. “Jake was the type of guy that would give you the shirt off of his back, who’d give you the last of something he had if it’s what you needed.”

Embracing life and living through what his father calls ‘smiling eyes’.

“Whether it was time, money, an ear or an opinion, you could count on the guy,” Dave said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses and to support his daughter Jeune.

“Jake completely embraced the Colorado spirit, and I’m going to miss him, but I’m really proud of him,” Dave said. “I fully intend to make sure through his daughter and the rest of my children we’re going to keep that legacy alive.”

The family is holding a memorial service for Jake at Parker Funeral Home.