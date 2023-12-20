DENVER (KDVR) — In just a few weeks Colorado’s right-to-repair legislation will go into effect, allowing farmers and ranchers access to repair their own agricultural equipment.

On Jan. 1, Colorado’s numerous farmers and ranchers will be able to access new repair options as the bill requires that manufacturers make available all materials needed to fix farm equipment, such as software tools, diagnostic and maintenance diagrams, as well as allowing independent repair providers and owners to repair or maintain the equipment.

The Colorado bill is joined by three other states that enacted the right-to-repair legislation this year — California, New York and Minnesota, but all three bills have refined goals, and are not as broad and all-encompassing as Colorado’s new law.

Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly celebrated the new law with numerous statements from members.

“Starting next month, farmers and ranchers across Colorado can save both time and money on fixing their own equipment,” said Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, one of the house bill sponsors. “I’m incredibly proud of this first-in-the-nation right-to-repair law because without it, farmers are forced to wait weeks for repair technicians’ availability and spend outrageous amounts on necessary repairs. Right to repair empowers Coloradans to fix their own equipment, and this new law helps get farmers and ranchers back to work faster when their equipment breaks.”

Scope and effect of right-to-repair

With almost 39,000 farms and ranches on millions of acres of Colorado land, the legislation will impact the more than 195,000 people employed in the industry, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Manufacturers of farm equipment have fought the right-to-repair because of concerns that farmers would illegally crank up the horsepower and bypass emissions controls, as well as expose companies’ trade secrets.

However, proponents say this will allow ranchers and farmers the ability to quickly fix their equipment and save money on labor costs, as well. According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Groups, this could save U.S. food producers as much as $4.2 billion each year in avoided downtime and repair costs.

“Colorado’s farmers play a critical role in our economy, but for too long when their equipment broke down, they were forced to use an authorized mechanic to get it fixed, costing them both extra time and money,” said Senator Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, also a bill sponsor, in a release. “That’s why I fought to give Colorado farmers the freedom to repair their equipment themselves or have an independent mechanic do the work. This new law will give Colorado farmers a leg up and save them time and money so they can focus on their important job of feeding the world.”

This is actually Colorado’s second right-to-repair bill — one was also passed in 2022 for wheelchairs, requiring manufacturers of powered wheelchairs to make the parts, tools, manuals and digital access available to owners and independent repairers.

According to a report from U.S. PIRG before Colorado passed the farmers’ right-to-repair act, 95% of farmers surveyed by U.S. PIRG supported the right-to-repair. Another 92% believed they could save money if they had access to independent repair services, or could do the repairs themselves.

Many farmers have also avoided newer equipment to bypass software repair hassles. Of the farmers surveyed, 77% said they bought older models of equipment to avoid the newer software.