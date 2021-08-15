Colorado family aligns foundation to help Haitian earthquake victims

BOW MAR, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado nonprofit devoted to childhood education in Haiti is switching gears to help victims of the recent earthquake.

The Harris family from Bow Mar has unique ties to the island nation that has led to more than a decade of support. Lisa and Rich Harris have nine children. Seven are adopted. Two are from Haiti.

“A number of our kids have been to Haiti with us with The Road to Hope,” Lisa Harris said.

The couple started The Road to Hope nonprofit in 2009 after visiting Haiti in an effort to adopt children. A short time later, in 2010, a massive earthquake devastated the island.

“We got a lot of our initial funding following the earthquake in 2010,” Harris explained.

D and Mara Harris left their birth country when they were toddlers following the 2010 earthquake. The teens are now seeing the news of yet another earthquake.

The Road to Hope helps fund Haitian schools and orchestras while allowing American children the opportunity to visit Haiti. Rich said his nonprofit partners and friends were too far from the epicenter and not directly impacted by the quake.

“They felt it,” Rich said. “They were woken up by it. It was terrifying.”

The Harris family is now aligning its nonprofit to help with the current need by establishing a donation channel to directly fund efforts to help those suffering through the most recent earthquake.

Those who wish to help can do so by visiting https://www.theroadtohope.org/.