Colorado families flock to public parks to avoid quarantine boredom

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — With nearly everything closed statewide, public parks are now a staple for Colorado families trying to avoid quarantine boredom.

“We’re out here in the beautiful fresh air and the dogs are getting their exercise and walking. It’s wonderful,” Adeline Griffin told FOX31.

Griffin and her dog Tinkerbell are regulars at Crown Hill Park in Wheat Ridge. She says the park has been “beyond crowded” for the last week.

“This is the most packed I’ve ever seen it,” she said.

Park Ranger Mary Ann Bonnell likened the park’s parking lot to that of a mall at Christmas time.

“There is a lot of circling of the lot going on,” Bonnell said.

Sunday afternoon, she had to write warning tickets for several vehicles illegally parked in a clearly marked “No Parking” zone designated for emergency vehicles.

Still, she says she is thankful the parks are open to help Coloradans “get away” during quarantine.

“I think it’s really wonderful that people can get here instead of annoying each other in the house,” she said.

With so many people enjoying public outdoor spaces though, it calls into question whether parks are still a good place to practice social distancing.

“Most of the violations of social distancing are maybe family groups more than they are visitors,” Bonnell said. “We are trying to remind visitors if we’re seeing them gather in groups even at a map of a kiosk, hey make sure you’re spreading out.”

According to Bonnell, even though you’re outside, parks are still public spaces and need to be treated as such.

“You’re accepting a certain amount of risk by coming and using these public spaces,” she said.

Jeffco Open Space is now asking visitors to step up to help keep parks clean during the outbreak.

“We don’t provide soap and hand sanitizer at our bathrooms. People would steal it. And so we’re asking that our visitors bring their own sanitizer,” Bonnell said.

Even at a park, you probably touch more shared surfaces than you realize like railings, benches, trash cans, door handles and water fountains.

“We’re trying to keep up and we're trying to clean surfaces as frequently as we can but we can only do so much,” Bonnell said.

Rangers are also asking visitors to be extra careful with any trash they are carrying at the park. Tissues are particularly troublesome right now.

“We think people don’t maliciously discard tissues but they sort of sneak out of pockets,” Bonnell said. “I even found a couple tissues as I did my patrol here today but in this situation minding your tissues becomes really important because somebody picking up your tissue for you because they just don’t like litter can become a real problem if you’ve been exposed.”

If you are sick with COVID-19 or anything else, Jeffco Open Space is asking that you stay home from the park.

“Do not come to these public park settings if you’re sick. Absolutely do not come,” Bonnell said.

As long as everyone practices social responsibility during the outbreak, Bonnell says local parks on the Front Range will likely remain open.

“We all need exercise and I think from what I’ve seen here people are doing it with a degree of respect and safety,” she said.