Colorado families can now apply for Child Tax Credit

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Senator Michael Bennet along with the State of Colorado are launching a campaign to initiate a child tax credit for Colorado families.

Starting now through October 15, Colorado families can use a mobile app to apply for a 2020 tax return with the IRS. This application will allow families to claim eligible CTC and stimulus payments.

“We want every Colorado family that is eligible to take advantage of this historic opportunity to build a brighter future for their children and our communities,” said Governor Polis.

Families earning less than $400,000 per year are eligible to accept up to $3,600 for children under the age of six, and up to $3,000 per child ages six and up.

Colorado families can check their eligibility for the Child Tax Credit at GetCTC.org.