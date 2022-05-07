LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were memorialized Saturday in the first service since 2019.

Another 16 names were added to the memorial wall, bringing the total to 166 Colorado firefighters, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. It was the first service since the pandemic hit the U.S.

Among those memorialized was Dan Moran, a West Metro firefighter and paramedic who died in 2020 from work-related cancer. Moran served with the department for 18 years.

The memorial is located in Belmar Park in Lakewood, along West Virginia Avenue.

Photojournalist Jerry Lawlor captured the scene on Saturday. You can watch in the FOX31 video player above.