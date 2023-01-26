DENVER (KDVR) — Those who file state tax income returns through Colorado’s free online filing portal have hit a roadblock, as the state has delayed access.

Colorado offers a free state tax filing option on the Department of Revenue website. It has a “usual start date” of Jan. 1, according to the state, but individual 2022 income tax returns will not be accepted there until late January.

“The delay is due in part to numerous pending changes brought on by a busy 2022 legislative session and required system maintenance,” the Department of Revenue posted on its website.

While late January is already here, a Department of Revenue spokesperson said an update is expected “soon.”

New Colorado laws affect 2022 tax filing

FOX31 reached out about what legislation is affecting the tax filing system. The department provided a list of dozens of bills. Several affect income taxes, like various tax credits and the free school meals program that voters approved in November.

Colorado’s revenue department also faced the “Herculean task of issuing TABOR refunds more than eight months early” last year, according to its annual report. “The effort had the effect of

essentially creating a second refund period on top of the regular tax season for taxation staff,” the report added.

Another program that helps older and disabled people pay their bills is also on hold because of the delay. The Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit Rebate helps people pay their property tax, rent and heat expenses, but applications are being accepted yet.

The PTC Rebate can provide up to $1,044 a year and up to a $1,000 refundable tax credit, the department said. Colorado expects to provide more than $7 million in relief this year through the program.

Where else to file state tax returns in Colorado

Other tax filing options through the system are still available.

“This delay does not affect a taxpayer’s ability to file for other taxes, such as sales tax,” according to the state. Taxpayers can also file state returns for prior tax years.

People who cannot wait on the delay can instead file through a paid third-party filing service of on paper.