Colorado etiquette instructor weighs in on Presidential Debate

DENVER (KDVR) — Nearly 29 million people watched the first Presidential debate on the broadcast networks, Tuesday night. And polls show a majority of viewers thought the tone for both candidates was negative.

That includes Christy Porter, an etiquette instructor from Greenwood Village.

“I noticed last night there was name calling all the way around,” Porter said.

Porter is the owner and director of the Cotillion Academy. She teachers proper manners and etiquette to both children and adults.

“I really believe in civility, that’s why I teach it,” Porter said. “Now, I realize debates are a little bit different in that all of the gloves need to come off in some ways, but there really are still rules in debates”.

According to Porter, as a general rule, debaters shouldn’t insult, disrespect or interrupt one another.

“Respect to me and civility to me is regardless of your party affiliation. The other person is due respect [that you’re in a conversation with].” Porter added.

Porter also said respect is imperative. Even if the other person’s values are different than your own.

“I expect more from people who are desiring to represent me and the highest office in our country,” Porter said.