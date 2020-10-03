Colorado entrepreneur invited to White House for ‘Made in America’ showcase

PEYTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado entrepreneur has been invited to go to Washington, DC and meet President Donald Trump.

The event was postponed due to Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

It all started with a phone call that Eric Lynn thought was a prank. But it wasn’t.

“One morning we were moving donkeys between pastures and my wife got a phone call and it said ‘White House DC’ on it,” said Lynn.

Once it sunk in that the invite to Washington was real, Lynn was honored.

“We started this business in a kitchen years ago, so it was just an honor and we were really humbled to be able to go to the White House,” said Lynn.

Former United States Air Force Maj. Lynn owns and operates Mountain Ridge Gear. All his products are made in Peyton, a small town in El Paso County. It was a perfect fit for Trump’s fourth annual “Made in America” showcase.

Lynn and his family will be representing Colorado this year at the White House, an honor bestowed on only one entrepreneur per state.

While the event was postponed due to Trump’s diagnosis, Lynn said he received a call from the White House Friday morning.

“They assured us that it’s still a go and they are looking at about two weeks out,” said Lynn.

In the meantime, Lynn will continue to crank out his all-American-made gear.