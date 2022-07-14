DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Board of Health has made the decision to end the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers in Colorado.

Starting July 14, Colorado healthcare workers are no longer required to get a COVID-19 vaccine following the emergency ruling that began in August 2021. This new development includes healthcare employees, direct contractors and supporting staff.

After assessing that 94% of all required state healthcare workers have received a COVID-19 vaccine, the State Board of Health concluded the vaccination rate was high enough to discontinue the mandate.

