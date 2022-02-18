Colorado voters could decide on eliminating daylight saving time

DENVER (KDVR) — Would you like to live in a state where you don’t need to adjust your clocks twice a year for daylight saving time? A bill currently being discussed in the Colorado General Assembly could pave the way for that to happen.

Federal law says that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November unless an area specifically exempts itself. Currently, Hawaii and Arizona are the only exempt states, although several U.S. territories also have exemptions.

Nineteen other states, including Utah and Wyoming, are seeking federal approval to eliminate the time change.

Now, a bill under discussion by state leaders could give voters the opportunity to decide if Colorado will join that list.

Daylight saving time became the norm in 1966 when the Uniform Time Act set a standard for clock settings and the change to daylight time across the country.

However, according to SB 22-135 research shows changing the clocks in spring and fall negatively impacts businesses and lowers workplace productivity. The bill also cites research that shows an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes in the days immediately following the change.

The bill Colorado’s legislators are discussing would keep the state in standard time all year round and eliminate the change that moves clocks forward in the spring.

Currently, sunrise in Denver is around 5:30 a.m. in June and sunset is around 8:30 p.m. during the same time. If approved, this bill would have that early sunrise at 4:30 a.m. and the sun would set around 7:30 p.m.

The bill approved by Utah’s elected leaders, however, has the state staying at daylight saving time year-round. If approved at the federal level, this means that instead of winter sunrises in Salt Lake City being around 7:50 a.m., they would move to 8:50 a.m. and sunsets would move from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The difference between these two states comes down to a debate about whether it’s better to have an earlier sunrise, as Colorado’s bill would see it handled, or a later sunset, per Utah’s bill.

The Colorado bill is currently being discussed by legislators and if approved would go on the ballot in November for voters to decide. After that, it would be presented at the federal level for approval.

Sens. Jeff Bridges (D-Arapahoe County ) and Ray Scott (R-Mesa County) and Rep. Cathy Kipp (D-Larimer County) are the primary sponsors for the bill.