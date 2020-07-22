Colorado Education Association wants remote start to school unless criteria are met

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Education Association demanded on Tuesday that schools start the year remotely until four criteria can be met.

The CEA’s criteria are as follows:

1) Employees voice and safety must drive decision making through honoring bargaining rights or a vote of approval from all employees.

2) Safety protections, protocols, and precautions must be provided by our school districts for all students and staff.

3) Our community must be provided with transparency and data that has driven the decision making process.

4) Equity for students, staff, and families must always be provided, no matter where the learning is occurring.

“We’ve seen already that Denver Public Schools has made the decision to start school in a remote learning environment because they don’t feel the conditions can be met to open school safety. So, we are asking all school districts to do the same, to show, to prove that you can meet these four expectations,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, the CEA president.

The CEA sent a petition listing its demands to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Commissioner of Education. It was signed by more than 13,000 people.

On a Zoom announcement, educators expressed their fears.

“To be honest, my colleagues are terrified,” said John Robinson, an educator in the Poudre School District.

“It seems very risky to just go ahead and open,” said Lisa Larsen, a para educator in Boulder who is worried that social distancing will be difficult with her students.

Other teachers expressed concerns about cleaning and ventilation.

CEA, which has 39,000 members, also released results of a member survey.

Below are some of its key findings:

95% of respondents say educators should vote on districts’ return-to-school plans

53% want to start the school year 100% remote

8% want to start the school year 100% in-person

Fewer than 1/5 of respondents believe districts can keep them safe