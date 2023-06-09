DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado officials are providing more insight into the state’s highly anticipated electric bike rebate program.

The state has seen the popularity of Denver’s e-bike rebate program, and now they are set to make a similar move.

The program is expected to launch in August, offering rebates ranging from $500 to $1,100 and up depending on income levels.

According to the Colorado Energy Office, rebates will be split into two groups: low-income and moderate-income. Below is the incentive amount based on the two income tiers:

Colorado is offering rebates on e-bikes. (Colorado Energy Office)

To qualify for a low-income rebate, a household must be below 80% of the area median income. If you qualify under this tier, you could receive a deduction of at least $1,100.

Moderate-income applicants must have a household income between 80 to 100% of the area median income. Those applicants could see a reduction starting at $500.

Rebate vouchers could also cover the cost of equipment like a lock or a helmet. For more information check out the state’s energy office website.

Participants must purchase a bike from a retailer that is taking part in the e-bike rebate program.