DENVER (KDVR) — E-bikes are becoming more popular as Denver grows, especially in the downtown area.

“Nobody wants to be in a car around the city, and with the great network of bike trails we have here, it’s a great way to avoid that traffic,” said Barry Slights of Pedego Denver.

The Colorado Energy Office provided FOX31 with a statement saying efforts are being made to adjust the online process before the next round of applications in mid-September.

“Although more than 8,000 Coloradans were able to successfully submit applications for an e-bike rebate, the fact that this was the first round of applications for a brand new program meant there were some kinks we needed to work out. We are taking these complaints seriously and are already working to resolve these issues for the next application round in September. We encourage Coloradans who experience technical difficulties to contact us,” the statement reads.

E-bike shops in Denver push for local buying

Denver’s FattE-Bikes store builds every bike on-site. Co-founder Kenny Fischer told FOX31 the rebate program has some riders looking for the cheapest option and also searching out-of-state.

“It’s not worth it just to save a few dollars. Use this rebate to buy a high-quality bike built locally or with a local retailer, who can truly be here for you,” Fischer said.

In a statement issued to FOX31, the Colorado Energy Office said every consumer must be considered when offering transportation options.

“Even with the rebate, more expensive e-bikes are often still unaffordable for low- and moderate-income Coloradans, and it’s important that consumers can purchase an e-bike that works for them and their budget,” the office said.

Fischer said safety must be factored into the savings before taking any e-bike out on the road.

“You have to know that some compromises were made. You’re not going to get the power and you’re not going to get the battery range, and if the battery goes, your bike is done,” Fischer said.

Here’s the full statement from the Colorado Energy Office:

