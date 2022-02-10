Colorado drug violations crashed in 2020, now at a 10-year low

DENVER (KDVR) — During a statewide violent and property crime wave, Colorado is seeing thousands fewer drug violations.
Colorado elected officials introduced a new plan Thursday to address public safety, responding to statewide crime spikes. In 2021, there were 517 violent crimes per every 100,000 Coloradans — a 19% increase from 2019 and a 52% increase from 10 years ago. In 2020 and 2021, the property crime rate increased by 11% and 13%, respectively.
Drugs violations, however, crashed.
The number of recorded narcotics violations had been going up since 2013, from 14,000 to over 22,000 at its highest in 2018 and 2019.
In 2020, there were only 14,728 narcotics violations recorded — a 33% drop. Drug violations didn’t tick back up substantially in 2021. There were 15,403.
