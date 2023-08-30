DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Sept. 1, drivers who weave across the solid white lines and break express lane rules on certain highways will receive a warning. This is just the beginning of the crackdown.

Roadway technology will track drivers on C-470 from Interstate 25 to Wadsworth Boulevard and I-25 from U.S. 36 to E-470.

For the first 30 days, if you are caught weaving between the solid lines, a written warning will be sent to your registered address. Starting on Oct. 1, the warning period is over. From then on, drivers who violate the law will receive a $75 fine, which doubles if you don’t pay it within 20 days.

Even if you are sitting in traffic and you cross over the solid lines into the express lanes or try getting around another vehicle in the express lane, you will be cited.

“These violations threaten the lives of all roadway users,” said Tim Hoover, a Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman. “Drivers who have made a habit of breaking these rules will no longer be able to avoid the consequences of their unsafe actions.”

The software was tested out earlier this summer in the I-70 Mountain Express Lane corridor where over 13,000 drivers were caught in the first two months.

If you’ve already received a warning on I-70, the grace period no longer stands, and you will receive a civil penalty starting in September.

CDOT plans on activating this technology on all Colorado express lanes, including the Central 70 express lanes and the I-25 South Gap express lanes.

As CDOT said, “Cross the line, pay the fine.”