DENVER (KDVR) — The best drivers in the United States are not from Colorado, according to a new study by QuoteWizard.

During the study, QuoteWizard analysts looked at over 10 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst and best drivers. They used four factors to determine overall driving quality:

Crashes

Speeding tickets

DUIs

Citations

According to the study, Connecticut has the best drivers in the country and the worst drivers are in Utah.

Colorado ranks at number 12 for the worst drivers in the country. In 2021, Colorado ranked 23rd for worst drivers.

Here is a look at the 15 worst states for drivers in the U.S.:

Utah California Iowa Wisconsin Ohio North Dakota Virginia Arizona Hawaii Rhode Island Idaho Colorado Nebraska Wyoming Indiana

Earlier this year, FOX31’s Data Desk reported traffic deaths in Colorado reached a 20-year record in 2021.