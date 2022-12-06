DENVER (KDVR) — The best drivers in the United States are not from Colorado, according to a new study by QuoteWizard.
During the study, QuoteWizard analysts looked at over 10 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst and best drivers. They used four factors to determine overall driving quality:
- Crashes
- Speeding tickets
- DUIs
- Citations
According to the study, Connecticut has the best drivers in the country and the worst drivers are in Utah.
Colorado ranks at number 12 for the worst drivers in the country. In 2021, Colorado ranked 23rd for worst drivers.
Here is a look at the 15 worst states for drivers in the U.S.:
- Utah
- California
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Ohio
- North Dakota
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Hawaii
- Rhode Island
- Idaho
- Colorado
- Nebraska
- Wyoming
- Indiana
Earlier this year, FOX31’s Data Desk reported traffic deaths in Colorado reached a 20-year record in 2021.