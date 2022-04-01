DENVER (KDVR) — The nonprofit organization that fields calls for the Colorado Crisis Line and National Suicide Prevention Hotline in our state is doubling its workforce ahead of the national launch of 988 this summer.

The new Suicide Prevention Hotline, 988, has a tentative launch date of July 16. To prepare, Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners is hosting a job fair to hire nearly 200 positions to keep up with anticipated demand and increased calls for mental health services.

“It’s easier to remember, it can potentially divert those that would typically call 911 for behavioral health emergency or support,” Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners CEO Bev Marquez said.

Currently, RMCP receives about 1,300 calls per day in Colorado, 400 of which come from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Marquez said that figure coming from the national hotline is projected to quadruple within the first 18 months of the launch of 988, which would double the total call volume.

“It’s critical that we be prepared with the capacity to respond to that line as soon as it starts to get published,” Marquez said.

Marquez said they are not only hiring call takers and specialists but leadership positions as well, essentially scaling up the entire operation to improve response and quality outcomes.

The goal is to hire 190 additional employees between now and October.

“We are looking for individuals that really want to start or continue a career in crisis services,” Marquez said. “We need to get out in front of this in ways that we have not done historically.”

The job fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott on 1475 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7. You can learn more about the opportunities by calling 303-928-7100 or emailing recruiting@rmcrisispartners.org.

Open positions vary from Behavioral Health and Opiate Crisis Specialists that pay roughly $20 per hour, to supervisor positions that will pay roughly $53,000 per year in salary.

“We are looking for individuals who really have an interest and value mental health, mental wellbeing, substance use recovery, bringing hope and connection to individuals on the telephone, and it can be a scary role for individuals who it is new to,” Marquez said. “Our commitment is to bring a full month of training prior to you joining the lines because this is a niche service.”