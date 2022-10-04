DENVER (KDVR) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, 36% of women and 30% of men experience domestic violence. Most cases of domestic violence are never reported to the police.

Colorado domestic violence data

FOX31 obtained domestic violence data from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The most recent data is from 2019. It found that 60 cases of domestic violence ended with death in Colorado.

During that year, 70 people were killed — more than half of them the primary victim of domestic violence.

Nearly 1.5 million high school students in the U.S. report being abused by their partners every year, and 33% of teenage dating abuse victims never tell anyone about it.

Advocates urge victims of intimate partner violence not to wait to ask for help, find resources, report the abuse or leave the relationship. People and services are available to help support the journey to escape from the abuse.

Domestic violence resources: where to get help

Counselors at the Porchlight Family Justice Center say leaving a partner marks one of the most dangerous phases in an abusive relationship.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call the Porchlight Family Justice Center at 330-271-6100 or visit their website for more information.

Other domestic violence resources include: