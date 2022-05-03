DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitals are tracking new trends when it comes to the viruses spreading among kids in the metro area.

At Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, staff members have seen a spike in viruses hitting children all at once. Patients that were simply recovering from a virus are now being faced with a gastrointestinal bug or a different bug that has left them with longer-lasting symptoms.

“These are nondescript, but they linger,” Associate Chief Nursing Officer Laura-Anne Cleveland said. “Typically you think of a 24-hour, sometimes 48-hour, bug and it’s out, but it’s [been] compounded by the fact that it is lasting. It’s lasting sometimes three, five, seven days.”

One serious symptom Cleveland noticed during this recent string of gastrointestinal bugs was the children struggling with fluid intake.

“We’ve seen kiddos that just cannot get enough fluid because [it’s] coming out other areas,” Cleveland explained, “so, as a result, they’re needing IV fluid, which just is not a common aspect of having a stomach bug.”

Viral and nondescript viruses are also causing children to have other symptoms, some of which have impacted their breathing ability.

“So perhaps they’re having trouble breathing and they’ve never had asthma,” Cleveland said. “They’ve never had breathing symptoms before but now all of a sudden they’re struggling and we’re seeing that. We want to make sure even if it’s not COVID there are other things out that are requiring people to be admitted and we want to take care of those.”

Lasting fevers, combined with unusual breathing issues, are all symptoms that Cleveland feels parents should bring their children to the doctor for.