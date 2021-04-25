Colorado DMV experiencing surge of people using online services in wake of COVID-19 delays

DENVER — Even though the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles is still requiring appointments at their offices, they are offering some services online in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that more people are signing up to use their online services which is leading to more available office appointments by creating less of a demand. They say there were 502,000 online appointments in March 2021 which nearly doubles the amount in March 2020.

Drivers who have to use office services are still experiencing delays to book appointments at some locations. Benjamin Simmons had a complicated case and had to wait months to resolve the issue.

“It was just getting really really stressful,” Simmons said.

He says drivers should schedule appointments early if you need to visit an office, especially if it’s a complicated matter that may require more than one appointment.

The DMV says if you’re struggling to find an appointment, make sure to check more than one location because volume and wait times can vary.

You can check out the DMV’s new webpage aimed at helping people who need an appointment here.