DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide outage on Tuesday, leading to issues with most services. By 1 p.m., the outage had been resolved.

The cause of the outage was under investigation.

The issues included total or periodic outages with services online and in-person.

Several different kinds of services were impacted by the temporary outage:

Online services

Driver’s license and ID card services

MV Express Kiosks

County Motor Vehicle Office services

DMV call centers

The DMV said it contacted customers who had appointments on Tuesday to reschedule them.

Additionally, the Colorado Department of Revenue, which is the department that oversees the DMV, announced that the online tax filing system was experiencing an outage as well. However, this outage did not impact in-person service.