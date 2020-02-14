Colorado Democrats block effort to ban transgender girls from participating in female sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) - A host of anti-LGBTQ legislation is set to be blocked by Democrats at the Colorado state Capitol.

Among the pieces of legislation include efforts to define marriage as between a man and woman, block same-sex couples from adopting, allow businesses to deny LGBTQ services over religious beliefs, criminalize doctors for performing transgender surgeries on youth, and prohibit transgender girls from participating in female sports teams.

The last issue is a debate happening around the country.

Just this past week, a group in Connecticut sued to block transgender girls from participating in female sports.

“Everybody deserves the right to play sports, do what they want, live their live lives,” Jaida, a 16-year-old transgender girl, told FOX31.

Jaida doesn’t play sports but says if she did, she would not have an advantage over the other girls.

Others disagree.

Rep. Shane Sandridge (R-El Paso County) is sponsoring the legislation to block female transgender youth participation.

“Biological girls and biological boys need to be treated fairly as well,” Sandbridge told FOX31, adding, “Biological boys can immediately change their identify to a girl, not take any medications or surgeries and join a girl sports team and beat them,” Sandbridge said.

A rally against the pieces of legislation was heard prior to a House committee hearing taking up the bills.

“Nobody can truly understand what’s it’s like to be gay or trans unless you are,” said Rep. Brianna Titone, Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

Today: Some GOP lawmakers will have their anti-lgbtq legislation debated in a Committee. Each bill will be defeated by Dems but it shows what some want. Bills range from criminalizing doctors for performing certain surgeries to banning transgender girls from playing female sports pic.twitter.com/RyQaDbl5a1 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 13, 2020