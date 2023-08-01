DENVER (KDVR) — Along with the deals and events starting on Colorado Day, two new locally designed license plates became available on Aug. 1.

The license plates started as a contest to celebrate Colorado’s 150th anniversary. Thousands of people across the state voted for their favorite license plate designs.

“Colorado’s awe-inspiring beauty was well reflected in the hundreds of great designs submitted by talented Colorado artists as we celebrate 150 years of Colorado history,” Gov. Jared Polis said during an event announcing the contest winners in March.

Two license plates were chosen:

Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the under-13 category by Calista Blaschke of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles) Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the over-13 category by Evan Griesheimer of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)

Both plates were designed by Denver locals. The plate on the left, created by Calista Blaschke, is inspired by Pikes Peak, fortune hunters, the state bird and the state tree. The plate to the right, designed by Evan Griesheimer, used the colors of the state flag, the Rocky Mountains and mining to design the plate.

The license plates are available for purchase until July 2027. The plates cost $8.06 per pair along with local fees. Coloradans can purchase their plate at the Colorado DMV or a county motor vehicle office.