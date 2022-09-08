DENVER (KDVR) — Five Front Range district attorneys are talking about a new approach to improve transparency and fairness in Colorado’s justice system.

Colorado is being described as the “first in the nation” to move towards a statewide database to improve fairness and effectiveness in the criminal justice system. According to University of Denver’s Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab, Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards is a two-year project that will be implemented in two phases.

Based on the project’s latest newsletter, phase one of building a pilot site started in September of 2021 and is expected to wrap up by year’s end. The project’s website says, “During phase one, we will work with eight prosecutors’ offices to pilot the implementation of the indicators, conduct analyses of racial/ethnic and economic disparities, and create data dashboards.”

The offices working on the project include several in the Denver metro area, north and southwest Colorado and mountain communities. District Attorneys Alexis King, Beth McCann, Gordon McLaughlin, John Kellner and Michael Dougherty will be at a news conference to discuss the bipartisan project and how it will improve prosecutions across the state.

