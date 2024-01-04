DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Colorado district attorneys co-wrote an op-ed addressing major issues with mental health statewide that affect their judicial processes.

The four district attorneys that represent over half the population of Colorado are banding together to demand the state make drastic improvements to mental health services and laws.

District Attorneys John Kellner of the 18th Judicial District (Elbert, Lincoln, Douglas and Arapahoe Counties), Michael Doughtery of the 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Michael Allen of the 4th Judicial District (El Paso and Teller), and Brian Mason of the 17th Judicial District (Adams County) writing the op-ed to address their concerns. These four districts represent over half of the state population.

Their main point is a major backlog in cases waiting for competency evaluations before trial, a backlog that’s affecting cases across the judicial system

The three major demands in their op-ed are:

The backlog in cases has to be addressed Treatment is needed for those found permanently incompetent Mental health services need to be increased statewide

Over 400 individuals are waiting on competency evaluations in the state of Colorado.

“It’s compounding itself and making seeking justice in these types of cases more difficult than it needs to be,” said 4th Judicial DA Allen.

The backlog is such an issue that in 2019 a consent decree was entered where annual fines are being paid until the state hospital meets required standards.

“The state is paying over 10 million dollars in fines every year because they have not met their obligations under that consent decree to make sure that people who are incompetent are getting that opportunity sooner,” said 18th DA Kellner.

This fine money is something the district attorneys feel could be better spent addressing why there’s a backlog in the first place — the state hospital where those financial resources are desperately needed, specifically with their staffing levels.

Not to mention those in this backlog are waiting exceptional amounts of time. Allen gave an example.

“In my jurisdiction alone, the average time in days spent from the time that the case is filed until a competency hearing is held is 470 days, that’s the average number, so that means there are a lot of cases that are far exceeding that number,” Allen explained.

State law also prevents any defendant from being held awaiting treatment for longer than their maximum sentence would be if convicted. So, some mentally unstable offenders are being released with no mandated treatment.

“What we’re proposing is that the state legislature makes a change to state statute that says if somebody is ruled to be permanently incompetent that they can be admitted to a state hospital and get the treatment that they desperately need so they don’t continue to cause problems around them,” Allen said.

The group also says there needs to be more done on the front end to help those who are suffering before they commit any crimes as well as a focus on programs for rural areas where resources are even more limited.