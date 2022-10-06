LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) – There aren’t too many opportunities to personally witness some of the sports held aloft during the Olympics like badminton, fencing and croquet. However, thanks to an upcoming tournament, you can now watch top-tier mixed double curling in Denver’s backyard.

According to the Mixed Double National Championship, this version of curling, known as mixed doubles, is a faster-paced sibling to classic curling that came into existence in 2018.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rock Creek Curling in Lafayette will kick off the 2022 Mixed Doubles Colorado Curling Cup. The winners will take home a $12,000 cash prize, points that go toward the competitive World Curling Tour and an automatic entry into the 2023 USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship.

The winner of the national championship will have the chance to represent the nation in the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Colorado Curling Cup 2022

There are 16 teams in all, each consisting of two curlers. These curlers aim to sweep the competition out of their way as they hopefully glide toward the cash prize and a spot on the national stage.

At 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, the tournament’s first round of games will begin, after which, the winners will advance to the quarterfinals, set to take place on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

The following morning, on Oct. 16, the semifinals will be held before a championship match uncovers who is moving onto the national competition.

Happening simultaneously alongside this competitive bracket will be a 16-team recreational tournament. Tickets can be purchased to take in this unique event in person by visiting Rock Creek Curling’s ticketing page.

Looking to brush away your free time?

If your interest in athletic sweeping has been piqued, there are winter and spring leagues still open for registration.

According to their recreational league description, they do recommend gathering some experience through their introductory classes before joining a league, but it is not required.

For those who are interested, the introductory classes are set to begin on Oct. 29 and will run through Nov. 13. and will be the last available until early 2023.