Colorado CrossFit gyms cutting ties with company after controversial statements

DENVER (KDVR) — A number of Colorado gyms have cut ties with CrossFit after its CEO made several controversial comments about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On a Zoom call with affiliate owners, CEO Greg Glassman allegedly said, “We’re not mourning for George Floyd. I don’t think me or any of my staff are.” Glassman also responded to a tweet that called racism a public health issue by saying, “It’s Floyd-19.”

“I said, ‘we’re out.’ I think this was kind of a line in the sand for a lot of people,” explained John San Filippo, the owner of Front Range CrossFit in Denver.

Front Range CrossFit is one of the oldest CrossFit affiliates in Colorado.

San Filippo says he was angry to hear Glassman’s comments regarding Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests being held across the country.

“He had this unique opportunity to bring people together and instead he chose to drive them apart,” said San Filippo.

Front Range CrossFit isn’t alone. Several gyms across Colorado have decided to de-affiliate or are threatening to sever ties with CrossFit.

A social media post from Broadway Corrective, formerly known as CrossFit Broadway.

“CrossFit is a name people search. When you come to a new city, you look up CrossFit gyms in that city and you’re going to lose the ability to find people,” said Angela Kumagh, a coach at Front Range CrossFit.

“In terms of organic leads, we will take a hit. The methodology has changed thousands of lives. It works. That’s what’s so sad,” added San Filippo.

However, San Filippo is hopeful as his gym closes its doors on the past while looking to a future unaffiliated with CrossFit.

“I’m not worried at all about the day-to-day. Nothing will change,” he said. “We’ll just be competing with every other gym in Denver. You search for gyms in Denver and we’ll come up, but not for CrossFit.”