‘It appears the respect isn’t mutual’: Judge calls out governor after trucker’s commutation in I-70 crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A district court judge in Jefferson County filed a court document saying he respects Gov. Polis’ decision to reduce the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos — but takes issue with the apparent lack of respect for his role.

Judge Bruce Jones scheduled a Jan. 13 hearing to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos’ sentencing, but that was ruled out when the truck driver’s sentence of 110 years was reduced to 10 years after he was granted clemency from the governor of Colorado.

“The Court respects the authority of the Governor to do so,” Jones wrote in a court document obtained by FOX31. “Based on the timing of the decision, however, it appears the respect is not mutual.”

Jones said in the court motion that he and those involved in the case extends condolences to the families of those who died, to those who were injured, and to all those who were traumatized in the events of April, 25, 2019.