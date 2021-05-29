Colorado cowboy’s kidney is nearly 101 years old

There are 93,000 people in the US on a waiting list for a donated kidney and yet at least 3,500 donated kidneys are thrown way each year a new study finds in Monday’s edition of JAMA.



GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A cowboy in southwest Colorado likely has one of the longest-surviving transplanted kidneys in the world.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Daniel Lane of Montrose received his kidney May 10, 1971, from his mother. He was 24, and his mother was 50. That means his kidney will turn 101 on July 23, his mother’s birthday.

Lane’s nephrologist in Grand Junction says 15 years is the average amount of time a living-donor transplanted kidney continues to function well.

Lane says the kidney has made him behave himself and “stay away from alcohol and wild women.