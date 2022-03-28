DENVER (KDVR) — State health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 in Colorado, as hospitalizations and cases reach record lows during the month of March.

According to state data, the seven-day average for COVID cases is hovering just above 300 for last week. Colorado only measured 135 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide during the week of March 22.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a news brief on the latest pandemic efforts in the state on Monday.

