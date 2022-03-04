DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado turns the page on the pandemic and shifts into an endemic stage, leaders with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment are providing an update Friday.

Currently, Colorado is averaging 467 cases per day, compared to 13,969 daily cases on average when omicron hit the peak in mid-January.

The number of daily cases has fallen to one of the lowest points of the pandemic. Colorado reported 270 new cases on March 1, about the same as the least-infectious days of both the summer of 2020 and of 2021.

A week ago, Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials announced the shift from the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic response deemed “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.”

