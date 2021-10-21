Watch at 1:45 p.m.: Colorado COVID-19 hospitalizations near April 2020 levels

DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitalizations are climbing sharply in Colorado, hitting the highest levels since the end of 2020. Gov. Polis will be providing an update on the latest figures with state health leaders Thursday.

According to state data, 1,172 Coloradans were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s the highest level in 2021, nearing the initial first wave of hospitalizations back in April 2020.

Data indicates 79% of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

According to data collected form the New York Times, Colorado is one of five states with a positive two-week incidence rate for COVID-19 in the country, with an 18% increase from early to mid-October.

The governor will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

You can watch their news conference live at 1:45 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.