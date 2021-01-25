Colorado COVID-19 advisor joins Biden administration

US President Joe Biden holds a pen as he prepares to sign a series of orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, after being sworn in at the US Capitol on January 20, 2021. – US President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive orders to launch his administration, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord. The orders were aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor, reversing the process of leaving the World Health Organization, ending the ban on entries from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The senior advisor for Colorado’s COVID-19 Response, Resilience, and Recovery has joined the Biden administration, Governor Polis’s office announced on Monday.

Kacey Wulff began as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 21.

“Kacey has answered the call of duty and has been instrumental in the state’s response to the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Polis said.

“I am grateful to Governor Polis, Director Ryan, and many others for placing their trust in me to help shepherd Colorado’s response to this once in a century pandemic and thankful to everyone who has poured their hearts into this coordinated effort,” Wulff said.

The ASPR leads the national readiness and response for public health security threats and emergencies.