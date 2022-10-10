DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans representing themselves in court can now receive free legal advice from the professionals.

The Colorado Judicial Department is offering in-person and virtual sessions with volunteer lawyers to help those in need of legal education for an upcoming court date.

Topics available through the sessions include:

Ask-an-attorney

Collections and garnishments

Courtroom procedures

Divorce, custody and child support

Estate planning

Guardianship and conservatorship

How to seal a case

Landlord-tenant issues

Small claims

The free sessions per district are listed below:

1 st Judicial District : In-person sessions are to be held in the Jefferson County Combined Courts and Administration Building on Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here, for more information, or call (720) 772-2501. There is no registration required.



: In-person sessions are to be held in the Jefferson County Combined Courts and Administration Building on Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here, for more information, or call (720) 772-2501. There is no registration required. 2 nd Judicial District : In-person sessions are to be held in the Denver City and County Building on Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Virtual sessions are available. For more information, click here, or call 303-606-2442. Registration is required for certain sessions.



: In-person sessions are to be held in the Denver City and County Building on Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Virtual sessions are available. For more information, click here, or call 303-606-2442. Registration is required for certain sessions. 6 th Judicial District: In-person sessions are to be held at La Plata County Combined Courts on Oct. 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Virtual sessions are available from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, email 6thSelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (970) 385-6179. Registration is required.



In-person sessions are to be held at La Plata County Combined Courts on Oct. 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Virtual sessions are available from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, email 6thSelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (970) 385-6179. Registration is required. 7 th Judicial District: This includes Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Attorney clinics will be accessible the entire week of Oct. 24, for virtual and in-person sessions. For more information on locations, call 970-252-4312. Registration is required and will end Oct. 17.



This includes Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Attorney clinics will be accessible the entire week of Oct. 24, for virtual and in-person sessions. For more information on locations, call 970-252-4312. Registration is required and will end Oct. 17. 8 th Judicial District: In-person sessions are to be held at the Larimer County Justice Center. Those interested can sign up for a 30-minute session with virtual appointments also available. Sessions will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, email 08CourtResourceCenter@judicial.state.co.us



In-person sessions are to be held at the Larimer County Justice Center. Those interested can sign up for a 30-minute session with virtual appointments also available. Sessions will be held Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, email 08CourtResourceCenter@judicial.state.co.us 12 th Judicial District : In-person sessions will be held at the Alamosa County Justice Center. Oct. 11 through Oct. 13. Virtual sessions are available at the Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande and Saguache courthouses. For more information on times, email 12SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (719) 589-7621. Registration is required for certain sessions.



: In-person sessions will be held at the Alamosa County Justice Center. Oct. 11 through Oct. 13. Virtual sessions are available at the Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande and Saguache courthouses. For more information on times, email 12SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (719) 589-7621. Registration is required for certain sessions. 18 th Judicial District: In-person sessions will be held at the Arapahoe County Justice Center Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arapahoe County Justice Center. For more information, email 18SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (303) 645-6845. Registration is required for certain sessions.



In-person sessions will be held at the Arapahoe County Justice Center Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arapahoe County Justice Center. For more information, email 18SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (303) 645-6845. Registration is required for certain sessions. 19 th Judicial District: Virtual sessions are to be held by the Weld County Combined Courts on Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, click here, or email 19SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (970) 475-2410. Registration is not required.



Virtual sessions are to be held by the Weld County Combined Courts on Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, click here, or email 19SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us or call (970) 475-2410. Registration is not required. 22nd Judicial District: In-person sessions are to be held at the Montezuma County Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here, or call (970) 565-1328. Registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event.

Again, all sessions are free, with Spanish interpreters accessible. To view all available sessions, click here.