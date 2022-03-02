AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado couple is sitting down with FOX31, shining light on the fear their family now faces in Moldova with tens of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in their republic.

Calling Colorado home for the last 13 years, Tanya Bilevschi’s mind is centered on where she grew up right now.

“I am from Moldova and my immediate family is there: my parents, my sister, my nephew, my grandma, uncle, all of those guys are there,” Bilevschi said.

Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, has already taken in nearly 80,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“My parents are keeping calm and they are trying to help the refugees themselves,” Bilevschi said. “So far, they are safe. They are concerned, but they are safe.”

Bilevschi is concerned conflict will spill over from Ukraine into neighboring Moldova and history will repeat itself.

“There is a breakaway territory in Moldova bordering with Ukraine ad the there was a military conflict there about 30 years ago,” Bilevschi said. “Ironically, today is the anniversary of that conflict and that military conflict was provoked by Russia. They still have their military troops on that in that region, and they call them peacekeepers.”

Past wars, present footage and daily stories from distant relatives and friends hiding in Ukraine have Bilevschi and her husband Shawn Symons joining protests, attending Ukrainian masses and speaking out to support their loved ones and shed light on what’s putting them at risk.

“We’re on the other side of the world, but there are things we can do,” Symons said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from March 3-8.

In Chisinau, Moldova, he will meet with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, according to the State Department.

“During his stop, he will discuss support for Moldova’s efforts to receive and assist refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as U.S. support for Moldova’s democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the State Department.