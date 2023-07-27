CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Cheyenne Wells, is a city in Colorado with a population 600. Better make that 598, because Tammy and Michael Engelbrecht are not in Cheyenne Wells right now.

They are in Cheyenne, Wyoming, they are cooking up a storm, chuckwagon style.

A chuckwagon is an Old West-era kitchen on wheels. They were used for storing food and preparing food for cowboys, pioneers and anyone who needed to eat in the field.

They were used in wagon trains to feed settlers as well. They were the original food trucks.

It’s part western heritage, part living history and a big part culinary cuisine. Cowboy grub had to be great.

“Food was the only thing that they had to look forward to. Food was the only luxury they had,“ Michael Engelbrecht said.

“The average age of the cowhand was about 12 years old to 14 years old and so as a very young man, he may or may not have a family, and you need to keep him on the trails,“ Tammy Engelbrecht, said.

The Engelbrechts are farmers in eastern Colorado. Wheat, corn and Milo are their crops. Their wagon made by International Weber in 1895 is their passion.

“We are keeping that history alive. I love what I call tangible history. So if children want to come and see the wagon I definitely want them to touch it, feel it, experience it, and get excited about it.“ Tammy said.

“That wow factor when you open the oven up and you got hot biscuits or a cobbler there, that gets everybody’s attention.“ Michael said.

Hopefully, the judges at Frontier Park at Cheyenne Frontier Days will be paying attention as well. The Engelbrechts are competing in the chuckwagon competition. But that is not the only reason why this Colorado couple is here.

Time goes by, but the heritage that is the Old West, hopefully, will continue to stir up our appetite, they said.