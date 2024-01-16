DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol released data Monday revealing which roads and which counties have the most speed enforcement in the state.

CSP Col. Matthew Packard said law enforcement officers aren’t oblivious to the temptation to speed, but officers want drivers to drive like a trooper is in their vehicle.

“Our goal isn’t to go out and ticket everyone; we want drivers to do the right thing and drive like a trooper is in their vehicle with them. Citations are meant to correct poor driving choices and you are literally in the driver’s seat to determine the likelihood of a traffic stop,” Packard said.

Top 5 Colorado counties for speeding tickets

In 2023, there were more citations issued for speeding in some Colorado counties compared to others. Similarly, people tend to speed on some roads more than others, according to CSP.

These were the top five counties with the most speeding citations from CSP last year:

El Paso County Jefferson County Weld County Mesa County Eagle County

CSP said El Paso, Weld and Jefferson counties have been in the top five counties with the most speeding citations for the past four years. Mesa County made the list for the third year in a row, and Eagle County is on the list for the second year in a row.

CSP also ranked the top five roadways in 2023 for trooper-issued speeding citations by highest speeding intervals, 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit:

Interstate 70 Interstate 25 U.S. Highway 50 U.S. Highway 24 U.S. Highway 285

The top four roadways have been in the top five list for five consecutive years, CSP said. U.S. Highway 285 broke into the top five in 2022 and remained in 2023.