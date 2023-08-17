Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Colorado, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#50. Chaffee County

– Average commute to work: 17 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 67.3%

— Carpooled: 8.2%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 4.6%

— Bicycle: 1.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 16.1%

#49. San Miguel County

– Average commute to work: 17.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 2.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 2.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 48.4%

— Carpooled: 4.8%

— Public transportation: 3%

— Walked: 18.8%

— Bicycle: 3.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.5%

— Worked from home: 18.8%

#48. Logan County

– Average commute to work: 17.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 10.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.3%

— Carpooled: 11.9%

— Public transportation: 2.6%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 7.3%

#47. Lincoln County

– Average commute to work: 18.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 12.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.5%

— Carpooled: 10.7%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 3.6%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 9.2%

#46. Mesa County

– Average commute to work: 18.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.1%

— Carpooled: 7.5%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 1.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.1%

— Worked from home: 10%

#45. Summit County

– Average commute to work: 19.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 64.8%

— Carpooled: 5.6%

— Public transportation: 8.8%

— Walked: 3.8%

— Bicycle: 1.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 15.3%

#44. Pitkin County

– Average commute to work: 19.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 49.6%

— Carpooled: 3.1%

— Public transportation: 19%

— Walked: 8.4%

— Bicycle: 3.9%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 14.2%

#42. Phillips County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 19.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 15.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.1%

— Carpooled: 14.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 8.2%

#42. Routt County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 19.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 69.6%

— Carpooled: 7.7%

— Public transportation: 2%

— Walked: 3.7%

— Bicycle: 3.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 12.7%

#41. Las Animas County

– Average commute to work: 19.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 4.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 69.9%

— Carpooled: 13.6%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 5.7%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%

— Worked from home: 8.4%

#40. Saguache County

– Average commute to work: 19.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 3.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 65.5%

— Carpooled: 14%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 5.7%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.1%

— Worked from home: 14.4%

#39. Rio Grande County

– Average commute to work: 20 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77%

— Carpooled: 10.4%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 3.1%

— Bicycle: 0.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 7%

#38. Montrose County

– Average commute to work: 20.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 13%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.3%

— Carpooled: 10.5%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 9.7%

#36. Huerfano County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0.3%

— Walked: 4.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 16%

#36. Montezuma County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 20.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 8.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 78%

— Carpooled: 7.8%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 3.8%

— Bicycle: 1.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 8.1%

#35. Morgan County

– Average commute to work: 20.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 12.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.2%

— Carpooled: 14.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 5.9%

#33. Archuleta County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 7.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71%

— Carpooled: 11.9%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 2.8%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%

— Worked from home: 13.3%

#33. Otero County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 21.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.4%

— Carpooled: 13%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 2.4%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.3%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

#32. La Plata County

– Average commute to work: 21.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 4.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 2.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 69%

— Carpooled: 8.1%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 4.7%

— Bicycle: 2.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 14.3%

#31. Jackson County

– Average commute to work: 22.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 57.2%

— Carpooled: 4.9%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 16.1%

— Bicycle: 3.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 17.9%

#30. Pueblo County

– Average commute to work: 22.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 10.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 81.6%

— Carpooled: 10.6%

— Public transportation: 0.5%

— Walked: 1.6%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 4.6%

#29. Washington County

– Average commute to work: 22.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 70.6%

— Carpooled: 10.4%

— Public transportation: 0.2%

— Walked: 4.4%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 13.6%

#28. Crowley County

– Average commute to work: 22.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 75.8%

— Carpooled: 11.8%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 1.8%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 8.5%

#27. Eagle County

– Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 16.4%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.6%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 3.9%

— Walked: 3%

— Bicycle: 0.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 12.3%

#24. Boulder County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 6.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 17.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 60.1%

— Carpooled: 6.6%

— Public transportation: 4%

— Walked: 4%

— Bicycle: 3.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 20.8%

#24. Grand County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 66.3%

— Carpooled: 5.9%

— Public transportation: 4.9%

— Walked: 5.9%

— Bicycle: 1.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 15.9%

#24. Sedgwick County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.8%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.5%

— Carpooled: 9.5%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 6.3%

— Bicycle: 0.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%

— Worked from home: 11%

#22. El Paso County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 5.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.7%

— Carpooled: 9.7%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 3.3%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 11.3%

#22. Larimer County (tie)

– Average commute to work: 23.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.1%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 14.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 70.7%

— Carpooled: 6.4%

— Public transportation: 1.2%

— Walked: 2.8%

— Bicycle: 2.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 15.4%

#21. Conejos County

– Average commute to work: 24.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 2.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 67.5%

— Carpooled: 17.9%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 2.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%

— Worked from home: 11.4%

#20. Costilla County

– Average commute to work: 25.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 63.1%

— Carpooled: 21.6%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 10.4%

#19. Denver County

– Average commute to work: 25.5 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.9%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 62.7%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 5.5%

— Walked: 4.4%

— Bicycle: 2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%

— Worked from home: 17.2%

#18. Moffat County

– Average commute to work: 25.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 34%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 73.9%

— Carpooled: 19.1%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0.1%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.2%

— Worked from home: 3.7%

#17. Fremont County

– Average commute to work: 25.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.9%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 77.7%

— Carpooled: 9.9%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.7%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%

— Worked from home: 9.6%

#16. Broomfield County

– Average commute to work: 26.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 5.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 59%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 67.1%

— Carpooled: 6.7%

— Public transportation: 3.2%

— Walked: 1.2%

— Bicycle: 0.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%

— Worked from home: 19.6%

#15. Jefferson County

– Average commute to work: 27.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72.2%

— Carpooled: 6.5%

— Public transportation: 2.4%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.6%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 16.1%

#14. Douglas County

– Average commute to work: 27.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.7%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 70.1%

— Carpooled: 5.6%

— Public transportation: 1.3%

— Walked: 1.3%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 20.8%

#13. Arapahoe County

– Average commute to work: 27.9 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 7.3%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.8%

— Carpooled: 8%

— Public transportation: 3.4%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0.3%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%

— Worked from home: 13.8%

#12. Weld County

– Average commute to work: 28.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 10.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.7%

— Carpooled: 10.4%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 1.9%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%

— Worked from home: 9.5%

#11. Delta County

– Average commute to work: 28.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 25.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 69%

— Carpooled: 11.7%

— Public transportation: 0.6%

— Walked: 3.4%

— Bicycle: 0.5%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 14.3%

#10. Ouray County

– Average commute to work: 28.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 12.7%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 61.9%

— Carpooled: 12.1%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 7.2%

— Bicycle: 0.4%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 17.9%

#9. Custer County

– Average commute to work: 29.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 19.4%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 30.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 67.9%

— Carpooled: 3.4%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 5%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 23.6%

#8. Clear Creek County

– Average commute to work: 30.1 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 11.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 64.6%

— Carpooled: 9%

— Public transportation: 0.4%

— Walked: 7.2%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 17.6%

#7. Adams County

– Average commute to work: 30.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.8%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 55.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 74.8%

— Carpooled: 10.6%

— Public transportation: 2.9%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0.2%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%

— Worked from home: 9.4%

#6. Garfield County

– Average commute to work: 31.2 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 15.6%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 21.5%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 68.3%

— Carpooled: 14%

— Public transportation: 2.7%

— Walked: 2.9%

— Bicycle: 2.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%

— Worked from home: 8.8%

#5. Lake County

– Average commute to work: 31.7 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 9.2%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 47.3%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 65.1%

— Carpooled: 18.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 4.9%

— Bicycle: 4.7%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%

— Worked from home: 4.9%

#4. Teller County

– Average commute to work: 33.3 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 17%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.2%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76%

— Carpooled: 6.8%

— Public transportation: 0%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%

— Worked from home: 14.7%

#3. Gilpin County

– Average commute to work: 36.6 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 22%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 51.1%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 71.8%

— Carpooled: 12.3%

— Public transportation: 1.1%

— Walked: 1.5%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%

— Worked from home: 13.3%

#2. Park County

– Average commute to work: 38.4 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 23.5%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 57.6%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 72.2%

— Carpooled: 10.2%

— Public transportation: 0.7%

— Walked: 1.4%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.3%

— Worked from home: 15.3%

#1. Elbert County

– Average commute to work: 40.8 minutes

– Share with commutes over an hour: 23%

– Share that worked outside their county of residence: 64%

– Means of transportation to work:

— Drove alone: 76.2%

— Carpooled: 7.3%

— Public transportation: 0.1%

— Walked: 1.1%

— Bicycle: 0%

— Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%

— Worked from home: 14.4%