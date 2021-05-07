Colorado Convention Center welcomes 20,000 for volleyball tournament

DENVER (KDVR) — After being closed for a year due to COVID-19, the Colorado Convention Center is once again welcoming in large crowds this weekend with more than 20,000 visitors expected.

Thousands of volleyball players and their families are coming to Denver from across the country to play in a massive youth volleyball tournament that kicks off Friday morning.

This volleyball tournament is also expected to be huge for hotels and restaurants and could bring in an estimated $13 million in just two weeks.

Hundreds of teams are competing at the convention center for a spot in the Junior Nationals Girls Volleyball Championship.

Jill Marco, a mom from Flat Irons Volleyball Club, is very excited to watch her daughter play and gives kudos to all involved who found a way for them to keep playing safely.

“You know that’s so hard when your kids are working so hard and you are seeing success but you cant be there to congratulate them so it’ll be nice, even if its only one parent that can we there at least we’ve got one,” shared Jill Marco.

Part of the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions include only one parent per player and no switching throughout the weekend.

Parents were required to have a negative test or show proof of vaccination.

The players also had to have a COVID-19 test done earlier in the week and must wear a mask while playing.

Mayor Hancock and the Blue Bear will be there to welcome everyone and commemorate the first city-wide event in over a year.