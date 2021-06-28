Colorado Convention Center ranked 13th best overall in U.S.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Convention Center received some high marks in a new survey highlighting the best and worst convention centers in America.

The Colorado Convention Center ranks as the 13th best overall convention center in the United States, according to data collected by Quality Logo Products, who conducted the research.

Not only is it considered the 13th best overall, but the Colorado Convention Center was also named the 3rd most popular convention center in the United States based on visitor reviews, as well as the 3rd greenest convention center in the country and the 10th most walkable.

“I think the one that really jumps out for us is the one that’s 3rd most popular, because that is the customers providing that feedback. And I think that’s something we’re really proud of,” said Rachel Benedick, with Visit Denver.

The Colorado Convention Center received the honors at a time when a massive expansion project to the facility is currently underway.

Crews are constructing an 80,000 square foot multipurpose room and outdoor terrace on the roof of the existing building.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

