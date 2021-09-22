Colorado Convention Center expansion project announced; what’s involved?

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver dignitaries, politicians and local business people gathered on the roof of the Colorado Convention Center to announce the multi-million dollar expansion project. Pomp and circumstance set the stage at the event on Wednesday.

Denver dignitaries and men in hardhats gathered up on the roof for the big announcement.

”I couldn’t be happier to be here, finally to break ground, or lift if you will, this beam,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

The convention center has got to grow, they say, and the only option … is up.

”If you look actually there is not much opportunity for real estate, and during the last expansion they actually contemplated this expansion,” Travis Bogan, Denver Department of Transportation director of special projects said.

When finished, the convention center will offer up an additional 200,000 square feet of space, which will include an 80,000 multi-function space, and top that all off with a brand new outdoor terrace.

”I think this is certainly going to be a unique outdoor terrace, I don’t know any other convention center that has the views of the Front Range that this one has,” Bogan said.

The expansion sits pretty well with Visit Denver.

”This will differentiate us from other cities and it will also offer some of our groups who have outgrown Denver, the opportunity to rebook us and come back with the extra space that we have,” Rachel Benedick, Visit Denver executive vice president said.

The project will add about 2,000 new jobs and is projected to generate an additional $85 million annually.