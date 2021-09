DENVER (KDVR) — From a record low of 31 degrees in 2020 on Sept. 9 to a record high of 96 degrees on Sept. 9 2021, one year can make a lot of difference.

We are forecasting 96 degrees in Denver today— the record is 94 set 1994. On Friday, we are forecasting 97 in Denver — the record is 93 set 2018.

The normal high for Denver right now is 83 degrees.

Here’s a look at the 2020 forecast for this week compared to the current forecast:

Sept. 8 2020 Forecast

Sept. 9, 2021 Forecast