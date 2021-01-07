Colorado conservatives capture rioting at nation’s Capitol building

DENVER (KDVR) — When Frank Gallagher booked his flight to Washington D.C., he knew there would be drama, but he never expected what would unfold at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

Gallagher, a photographer from Bennett, Colorado, says he went to show support for President Donald Trump and to document the rally.

“As we were walking up to the Capitol, you could see people already climbing the scaffolding,” he says. “The windows on the second level of the Capitol, there’s scaffolding there, there were people already climbing that, trying to get in.”

Gallagher snapped hundreds of images, including clashes between Trump supporters and Capitol Police.

The scene outside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: Frank Gallagher

The scene outside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit: Frank Gallagher

“It was definitely nerve-wracking, the highest my adrenaline has gone in a long time,” he says.

He says reactions in the crowd were mixed as a mob gained access to the Capitol building.

“There was a fair amount of excitement on people getting in,” he says. “But I’d say it was about 50/50 of people saying, ‘No, we shouldn’t go in, we need to stay non-violent,’ and there was another half screaming, frankly, ‘Sack the Capitol.'”



Cliff Leonhardt drove from Yuma, Colorado to D.C. earlier this week, after renting an RV to make the drive.

He says he made it to the Capitol doors, but did not go inside.

“Today was the wildest day of my life. It was the craziest thing that I’ve ever been a part of, and that I’ve ever seen,” he says.

Leonhardt says he was there to voice displeasure with the Electoral College results, and a “fraudulent election.”

“None of us want violence, or any of this, but we’re not going to stand for tyranny either,” he said.

Both men say the vandalism and violence that occurred was uncalled for, and a poor representation of the purpose of the event.

“I don’t agree with violence or vandalism, either one, I don’t,” says Leonhardt. “But I feel like our side of the aisle is losing respect. We’ve been shoved into a corner where we have no other place to go.”